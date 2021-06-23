Cancel
Hair Care

Study: 40% Of Men Experimented With Their Looks During Pandemic

By Nathan Vandenburg
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a man who did just what the headline says, I can say, this is a factual study. If you're a man, and your appearance has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, you're not alone! For starters, I've changed my hairstyle about three times now since the pandemic started. I jokingly call the styles, my mental breakdowns. I began with blonde highlights, then went with blonde and red. After that ordeal, I finally landed on my current color, red.

97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

