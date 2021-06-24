The new game mode favors a few heroes more than others. Valve recently launched the Nemestice event which had a new game mode along with a Battle Pass. They have based the new mode on the classic dota matches where players need to destroy the enemy towers to win. However, there is a slight twist to the gameplay with giant meteorites falling every three minutes. Players can channel these meteors to collect Nemestice Embers and get Embercharge to become more powerful. Considering the rules of the game, not every hero is great at winning the match, especially when players need to win to get more points. So let’s look at some heroes who dominate the new game mode.