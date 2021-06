At Bed-Stuy’s Fan-Fan Doughnuts, it will be a summer of sundaes. Along with her store’s namesake treat, owner and pastry chef Fany Gerson is best known for the paletas and ice creams from her Mexican-sweets company, La Newyorkina. At her downtown La Newyorkina branch, which unfortunately closed in January amid the pandemic, Gerson used that ice cream to make sundaes that some say were the city’s finest. Now she’s bringing her sundae skills to Fan-Fan.