Boise voters will get to decide whether to approve a bond election for wastewater this fall. On Tuesday, Boise City Council gave a hearty thumbs up to a request from the city’s public works department to ask for voter approval to take out a loan to help finance the next 10 years of upgrades to the city’s water renewal system. This will allow the city to pay for the $1.15 billion in major repairs and replacements of water treatment facilities, new capacity to accommodate growth and the city’s work to add recycled water infrastructure.