James S. Kennerly

VICTORIA — His most comfortable “chair” was a saddle. From atop his faithful horse, the world made sense. With a cigarette in one hand and a cup of hot coffee in the other, his favorite place was anywhere outdoors. He was restless if he couldn’t be outside. Having to stay indoors due to weather, and until just recently, old age, Daddy felt confined. At last, he is free. Free to be with our Lord and Savior and to experience an infinite love that, even as Christians, we struggle to fully grasp. You are home, Daddy. May you rest in eternal glory and, at last, be truly and forever free.