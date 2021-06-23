Rick Ferguson’s Diva Lounge Featuring Katerina Brown & Friends

(Independent. EP review by Chris Wheatley) A change of musical direction here for Casablanca-born Karen Ruimy. Black Coffee sees the artist move away from flamenco and firmly into jazz territory. This should not come as a complete surprise, given Ruimy’s eclectic background. Since leaving the world of global finance, she has worn many hats, including those of author, singer, interviewer, app-developer, activist (in 2010 she set up the Gender Rights Equality Action Trust) and performer at the Edinburgh Festival, where her flamenco audio-visual show (featuring Killing Joke bassist Martin Glover) won strong reviews. Switching musical genres, especially in today’s market, is a bold move. You get the sense, however, that this might be precisely why Karen Ruimy has taken this on. Black Coffee features six tracks, a mix of standards and covers, sung in English and in French. Glover again lends his talents, as does producer/musician Tim Bran (whose credits include work with London Grammar, Julian Cope and Dreadzone).