Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rick Ferguson’s Diva Lounge Featuring Katerina Brown & Friends

funcheap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTabard’s Speakeasy Mondays series continues with a twist! Enjoy a skillful jazz trio led by Rick Ferguson on piano, and featuring the vocal stylings of Katerina Brown with her Mellow Tones ensemble and soloists. A delicious array of music from jazz standards to pop favorites, torch songs to swingers. KATERINA...

sf.funcheap.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Tolling
Person
Airto Moreira
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Adam Shulman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diva#Jazz#Katerina Brown Friends#Russian#American#Sf Jazz Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Musicfuncheap.com

DJ Spun at Monarch (SF)

DJ Spun has taken over dancefloors worldwide over the last 20 years and now he’s coming to Monarch. You don’t want to miss this. Downstairs featuring our NEWLY UPGRADED Void Acoustics audio system, voted one of the top 10 sound systems in the US!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
New Orleans, LAoffbeat.com

Keith Burnstein, Things That Are Heavy Make Me Feel Light (Independent)

For his fourth solo album, singer-songwriter-keyboardist Keith Burnstein complements his genre-straddling songs with dynamic, expansive production. It’s a pleasure to hear horns and woodwinds throughout the project, including horn-chart arranger Ejric Bernhardt’s saxophone, Scott Frock’s trumpet, Charles Lumar’s tuba and, Jana Saslow’s flute and Joey Troia’s French horn pushing Burnstein’s pop-music palette, already beyond conventional, even further.
Musichappymag.tv

Esmé Performs ‘Ella’ Live at Enmore

Esmé was more than ably accompanied by Beau Golden, who created the sweeping pads and haunting basslines, and Hugh Van Schaick, who pumped out the beat, interjected with atmospheric samples. Here’s what Esmé had to say about Ella and its inspiration:. “When I was young, I used to listen to...
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Municipal Band 2021 Concert Season Continues, Features Sophie Browning

ALTON – The Alton Municipal Band kicks off WEEK 3 of its Concerts in the Park series with a terrific jazz ensemble scheduled to perform at Riverview Park Thursday, June 24th at 8pm under the direction of jazz master Tim Jarden. Known to many around the area as “Third Coast” the group is comprised of local music educators who play music in a variety of styles, including Jazz, Standards, Latin, Blues, Fusion, Ballads and Rock. Originally known as the Alton Landing Jazz Quintet, Continue Reading
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Michael Imperioli’s band Zopa playing Mercury Lounge

Michael Imperioli is probably still best-known for playing Christopher on The Sopranos, but he's now also known as a podcaster, and as anyone who follows him on social media knowns, is a huge music fan. He's also a musician, and has played in bands for the last 20 years. His current group is Zopa, who released their debut album, La Dolce Vita, last year. (La Dolce Vita was what his band used to be called.) The album distills 50 years of New York rock, from glammy '70s flourishes to early punk and indie rock. You can listen below.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Karen Ruimy – ‘Black Coffee’

(Independent. EP review by Chris Wheatley) A change of musical direction here for Casablanca-born Karen Ruimy. Black Coffee sees the artist move away from flamenco and firmly into jazz territory. This should not come as a complete surprise, given Ruimy’s eclectic background. Since leaving the world of global finance, she has worn many hats, including those of author, singer, interviewer, app-developer, activist (in 2010 she set up the Gender Rights Equality Action Trust) and performer at the Edinburgh Festival, where her flamenco audio-visual show (featuring Killing Joke bassist Martin Glover) won strong reviews. Switching musical genres, especially in today’s market, is a bold move. You get the sense, however, that this might be precisely why Karen Ruimy has taken this on. Black Coffee features six tracks, a mix of standards and covers, sung in English and in French. Glover again lends his talents, as does producer/musician Tim Bran (whose credits include work with London Grammar, Julian Cope and Dreadzone).
Musicwyso.org

The Jewel Case: Encore Presentation - Punky Reggae Party - 7/1/21

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Jewel Case, hosted by Tod Weidner:. The Jewel Case- Encore Presentation. 7.1.2021. Punky Reggae Party. Bring your Doc Martens, your brothel creepers...whatever your preferred kicks for...
Oakland, CAfuncheap.com

Free Comedy at the White Horse (Oakland)

Get your laugh on this Thursday night with free comedy night at the White Horse featuring some of the Bay Area’s best comedians. Show begins at 9:15pm after RuPaul’s Drag Race. Bring your friends, we’ll see you there!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events...
Musicchronogram.com

Sound Check: Listening Picks from Alexander Platt | July 2021

Each month here we visit with a member of the community to find out what music they’ve been digging. Ever since the pandemic began, I’ve been listening even more to chamber music and old-school jazz, which I guess makes sense in a time of solitude. So far, my favorites have been the old recordings of the middle-period Haydn Symphonies by Antal Dorati and the Philharmonia Hungarica—really, chamber music in its ultimate form. Also: the new release of Ella Fitzgerald:The Lost Berlin Tapes; the Prague Quartet’s recordings of the complete Dvorak string quartets, truly one of the great journeys in the history of music; and Erroll Garner’s Magician, the last album he ever made.
Musicsevernaparkvoice.com

A Great Gatsby Affair With Coniece Washington

Jazz Beyond Borders will present a Great Gatsby-themed performance Sunday, July 18 (rain date July 25), featuring the sultry and sweet stylings of jazz vocalist Coniece Washington at Cafe Mezzanotte. Leading an elite cadre of musicians, she’ll create an atmosphere capturing the zest, flair and fervor of the Roaring Twenties.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Jukebox Salsa and Latin Dance Party a Club 93 (SF)

FREE! Come dance salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton with us every Friday at Club 93 in SF! It is a casual local spot with great sound system, good community, and drink specials. Have a favorite Salsa or Latin groove? No problem, we got you! We take requests for your favorite salsa...
Manitowoc, WIseehafernews.com

Local Metal Artists to be Featured on Fox and Friends

Two metal artists from Manitowoc will be getting some national exposure early next month. Shane and Justis Henderson of Metal Art of Wisconsin will be featured on Fox and Friends on their 4thof July show, where they will show off their metal flags. The duo has gifted versions of their American Flag pieces of art to some local and area Police and Fire Departments and spoke with Seehafer News and you can read that by clicking here.
Cell Phonesallkpop.com

BTS's V makes Weverse introduce artist-friendly features

Weverse is gaining popularity due to top K-Pop groups being added to the platform, but BTS's V is arguably the idol most important to the app. Dubbed as the 'Weverse King,' V just needs to list out his demands, and the whole weverse team sets out to fulfill his wishes.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Wale – ‘Angles’ (featuring Chris Brown)

‘Loyal’ singer Chris Brown may have recently announced he has every intention on making his loyal fan base (affectionately called #TeamBreezy) ‘miss him’ before he adds new music to his lengthy discography, but that hasn’t slowed his contributions to the catalogs of others. In addition to adding his signature vocal...
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Bewitched Presents: 80’s: New Wave & Synthpop Night at Etro Lounge

Dance to songs by bands like Erasure, New Order, Depeche Mode, and more when DJ Grrrl Parts spins at Etro Lounge. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities. The safest way to...
Moviesseattlepi.com

David Oyelowo, Michael Brown Sr. and Mobolaji Olambiwonnu Explore the Impact of Michael Brown's Killing in 'Ferguson Rises'

Michael Brown Sr., father of Michael Brown, who was killed in Ferguson, Mo. by a police officer at age 18, has appeared in his fair share of documentaries and recorded countless interviews since his son’s death in 2014. But there was something about “Ferguson Rises,” filmmaker Mobolaji Olambiwonnu’s take on the Brown family’s story, that felt different.