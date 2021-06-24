John Salazar

PORT LAVACA — Our beloved brother, John Dale Salazar, 39, of Port Lavaca entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 17, 2021. John was born February 26, 1982 in Houston, Texas to Joe Daniel and Irene Garcia Salazar. John enjoyed time with family and friends, fishing, sports, dancing, cooking and especially loved making people laugh. He is survived by his beloved wife of 10 years, Samantha Williams, father, Joe Salazar, siblings, Nancy, Nelda and Jerry Garcia, J.D Salazar, Melone Hall, Joe Daniel and Elda Marie Briggs, aunts, Irma Ibarra and Ida Mendez, as well as cousins of the Garcia and Salazar family. A visitation will take place on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 6pm - 8pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 25th at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with the Holy Rosary being recited at 12:30pm and mass beginning at 1pm with a burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Honoring John as pallbearers are Jose Mendoza, Reyes Cabrera, Edgar Rodriguez, Joe Ochoa, Rudy Briseno and Joe Arellano with honorary pallbearers, Jesse Castaneda, Emilio Sanchez, Jesse Flores and Joseph Parker. Thank you to everyone who donated and your support.