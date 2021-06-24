Sen. Moran Seeks Suspension of Joint Base Gun Range Plans

A bill to legalize marijuana in North Dakota might have been rejected by the Senate last week after being approved by the House, but a Republican senator has a new plan to enact cannabis reform: put the issue before voters as a 2022 referendum. Despite the fact that the deadline to introduce new legislation this session has passed, the Senate Delayed Bills Committee on Tuesday used its unique authority to advance the referendum proposal. The five-member panel cleared the proposed constitutional amendment for a first reading on the floor, after which point it will be assigned a committee. It’s expected to be referred to the Senate Human Services Committee. The text of the proposal that would go before voters simply states: “The legislative assembly shall authorize and regulate the manufacture, sales, and use of adult-use cannabis in the state.” It would be up to lawmakers to craft legislation to enact legalization in a following session if voters sign off on the general idea at the ballot box. The new legislative moves comes as activists with the group North Dakota Cannabis Caucus are collecting signatures to qualify a constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for the 2022 ballot. A separate group, Legalize ND, is also planning to push for a legalization ballot measure, though details of that initiative are yet to be seen. What that means is that, if the legislature approves the latest proposal from Sen. Dick Dever (R), North Dakota could see as many as three legalization questions on their ballot next year—a situation that could create significant complications for activists as voters attempt to choose their preferred option, potentially splitting support such that no measure receives a majority. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner (R) said that lawmakers are concerned that a “loud minority” of North Dakota residents would approve an expansive,…