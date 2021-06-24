Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Moran Seeks Suspension of Joint Base Gun Range Plans

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D-Falmouth) has called for the suspension of all further plans related to Joint Base Cape Cod’s proposed gun range. In a statement to the Falmouth Select Board, Moran said that the range would lead to the breach of a decades-old agreement between military and… .

capecoddaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Moran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#State Senator#Joint Base Cape Cod#The Falmouth Select Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Sandwich, MAWicked Local

'Stop the range' rally urges opposition to JBCC machine gun range

SANDWICH — A coalition of some 200 members of environmental, faith, youth and social justice groups rallied Saturday against an eight-lane machine gun range proposed at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) that would raze 770 acres of the state's largest military base. "Respect us! Respect our water! Stop the range!"...
Falmouth, MAcapeandislands.org

Protest Against Proposed Machine Gun Range Draws Large Crowd

More than 150 people opposed to the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s plan to build a machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod gathered for a rally over the weekend. Many of the activists, lawmakers, and parents who came to Forestdale School in Sandwich voiced concerns about the Guard’s proposal to clear-cut 170 acres of dense forest and place the range on a watershed protection area that provides drinking water to Upper Cape towns. Locals are also concerned about traffic, noise, and wildlife impacts.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Residents Rally Against Base Machine Gun Range

Approximately 200 residents showed up Saturday, June 26 to protest a machine gun firing range proposed by the Massachusetts National Guard at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC). The protest rally and press conference, which was called “Protect Us. Protect Our Water,” was held outside the Forestdale School in Sandwich, which directly abuts the military base and is very near where the range is planned. Speakers representing a Cape-wide coalition of environmental, youth, faith, and social justice groups spoke against the military's plans.
Politicsindiancountrytoday.com

An apology to federal employees and tribal nations

For several years I taught Federal Indian Case Law (FICL) to federal employees so they could understand their obligations to tribes. This history is useful to federal employees. It is important to distinguish that these obligations aren't political or political correctness—but federal law. As so many in Indian Country know,...
Newark, NJDissident Voice

New Jersey State Supreme Court Opposes Public Interest, Endorses Segregated Charter Schools

Consistent with an antisocial neoliberal outlook, the New Jersey State Supreme Court ruled on June 22, 2021 that seven segregated charter schools in Newark can continue to expand. While the court made some perfunctory statements suggesting that it was critical of the well-documented harm caused by privately-operated charter schools, everyone knows that this is a win for major owners of capital and a loss for public schools and the public interest. No one believes city and state officials will take any serious action to reverse the increased segregation caused by privately-operated charter schools run by unelected individuals. A pro-social human-centered decision would have said no to charter school expansion, upheld the public interest, and defended public schools. The public does not need more deregulated charter schools, which is why opposition to these non-transparent contract schools keeps growing.
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Virginia’s Dem Candidates for Governor Refuse to Meet with Police Union

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association (VPBA) blasted the Democrat Party’s candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, after none of them showed up to a candidate screening event Thursday. “We are concerned and surprised that none of the Democratic candidates were willing to meet with our representatives and discuss...
Hampton, VAsuasnews.com

NASA LaRC seeking Range Safety Officer and UAS pilot

NASA Langley Research Center, located in Hampton VA, is seeking to fill an AST, Flight Systems Safety Engineer position – GS-11/12/13. This appointment has funding confirmed for 2 years under the Schedule A(r) hiring authority and is open only to US Citizens. The Schedule A(r) hiring authority may be extended but cannot exceed a 4-year appointment.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

North Dakota Senators Move To Put Marijuana On 2022 Ballot After Killing Legalization Bill

A bill to legalize marijuana in North Dakota might have been rejected by the Senate last week after being approved by the House, but a Republican senator has a new plan to enact cannabis reform: put the issue before voters as a 2022 referendum. Despite the fact that the deadline to introduce new legislation this session has passed, the Senate Delayed Bills Committee on Tuesday used its unique authority to advance the referendum proposal. The five-member panel cleared the proposed constitutional amendment for a first reading on the floor, after which point it will be assigned a committee. It’s expected to be referred to the Senate Human Services Committee. The text of the proposal that would go before voters simply states: “The legislative assembly shall authorize and regulate the manufacture, sales, and use of adult-use cannabis in the state.” It would be up to lawmakers to craft legislation to enact legalization in a following session if voters sign off on the general idea at the ballot box. The new legislative moves comes as activists with the group North Dakota Cannabis Caucus are collecting signatures to qualify a constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for the 2022 ballot. A separate group, Legalize ND, is also planning to push for a legalization ballot measure, though details of that initiative are yet to be seen. What that means is that, if the legislature approves the latest proposal from Sen. Dick Dever (R), North Dakota could see as many as three legalization questions on their ballot next year—a situation that could create significant complications for activists as voters attempt to choose their preferred option, potentially splitting support such that no measure receives a majority. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner (R) said that lawmakers are concerned that a “loud minority” of North Dakota residents would approve an expansive,…
Bourne, MAcapenews.net

Gun Range Protest Planned - Letter

I read your article [about the gun range protest] today (18 June 2021). People have the right to assemble as they wish to protest issues they feel strongly about. However, here is something to think about. The Pearl Harbor attack began WWII for America and America on December 7, 1941, or the next day had the luxury of enough time to take civilians off the street, process them and provide them with as much training that could be crammed in a short period before sending them off into harm’s way. Today there is no time for training civilians off the street. The only backup-ready forces trained to fight are the National Guard and the Reserve Forces. These forces must have adequate gun ranges of all kinds somewhere reasonably close by in order to maintain their combat readiness.
Aerospace & Defensealert5.com

F-22 schoolhouse moving to Joint Base Langley-Eustis

The 325th Fighter Wing’s Formal Training Unit, which trains pilots to fly the F-22, will be permanently locate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The unit is currently located at Eglin Air Force Base. It was forced to settle in Florida after...
Militarycapenews.net

Oppose JBCC Gun Range - Letter

My father helped pollute Upper Cape Cod. He didn’t mean to. He didn’t know it was even happening. Maybe someone did, but no one told him. My father was a USAF pilot at Otis AFB in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. The planes he piloted were part of the “early warning” system on the US Atlantic Coast during the Cold War.
Minnesota StateKAAL-TV

Medical marijuana patients in Minnesota seek gun rights

The more than 35,000 patients in Minnesota’s program can’t own guns as the law now stands because the federal government classifies marijuana as an illicit drug, on par with heroin. Gun-rights supporters and pro-legalization groups are lobbying for Minnesota to petition for an exemption.
Louisville, ILmyradiolink.com

Sen. Baileys takes a stand for gun owners, opposes dangerous FOID legislation

Sen. Baileys takes a stand for gun owners, opposes dangerous FOID legislation. State Senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) has released the following statement following the House of Representatives passage of House Bill 562 – the so-called, “Fix the FOID” bill:. “Law abiding gun owners are once again under attack by Democrats...