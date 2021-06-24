Estella Velasquez
PORT LAVACA — Estella Velasquez passed away on May 13th, 2021. She was born on May 24th, 1950, in Port Lavaca Tx, to the late Martin Velasquez and Antonia P. Velasquez. She is survived by her brothers; Johnny Velasquez (Senaida), Ernest Velasquez (Brenda); sisters Adella Velasquez, and Mary Ann Beahm (John). She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Yolanda V. Ovalle and her brother Ramon Velasquez. Estella loved and often cared for her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.www.victoriaadvocate.com