Barnstable County Fair Offering Nonprofit Donations for Parking Lot Staffers

The 2021 Jasper County Fair has a new queen. She is 17 year old Alivia Huddleston of Newton. She was selected from among contestants at the annual Queen Pagaent Monday at the fairgrounds in Newton. She will reign over the remainder of the fair which continues through Saturday and also represent Jasper County in the Miss Illinois County Fair competition in January. The Miss Lawrence County Fair Pageant is scheduled for Saturday July 24th at 7 p.m. in the Main Building at the fairgrounds between Bridgeport and Sumner. Anyone desiring entry or other information can contact Jacee Rhinehart at (618) 843-3003 or Allison Rhinehart at (618) 843-8015.