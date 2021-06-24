Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Barnstable County Fair Offering Nonprofit Donations for Parking Lot Staffers

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Barnstable County Fair organizers are offering an opportunity for nonprofits to earn revenue for their organizations. Any nonprofit organization that helps staff the fair’s parking lots for a day will receive a donation from the Barnstable County Fair. “We’re desperately looking for some parking… .

capecoddaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Parking Lots#Nonprofits#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Putnam County, OHhometownstations.com

Putnam County Fair offering a full fair experience

The rides are back, the food is back, and the non-animal 4-H projects are back!. The Putnam County Fair is back and ready to shake off last year's pandemic year and bring that full fair experience to everyone that steps foot on the fairgrounds. It was around a week before the fair was set to start last year when Putnam fair officials got the word that they couldn't actually have any activities at all. Which ended up being just the junior fair animal competitions.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Haena State Park to be managed by community-based nonprofits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 20 years of private management, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a community-based management structure to oversee Haena State Park on Kauai. BLNR approved a one-year revocable permit for the nonprofit Hui Makaainana o Makana to manage the park’s reservation system, integrating entry...
El Paso County, COepcan.com

County to offer park concerts, clubs, games, classes

El Paso County’s free concert series kicks off June 17. Rock, country, bluegrass, jazz and more – they have it all this summer at the El Paso County Concerts in the Park series. Bring your picnic, lawn chairs or blanket and the family to enjoy the summer nights with some great outdoor entertainment. All concerts are free and are from 6-8 p.m. Concerts in the Park is presented by El Paso County Community Services Department, Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society and Anonymous Presents Concerts.
Politicsfestivalnet.com

Linn County Fair

Headline entertainers, Family Land, Commercial Vendors, Wild and Wooly Day, Carnival, bull riding, 4‑H, and FFA exhibits. FestivalNet is not the event & does not book the participants; we provide contact info to save you time in event research!
weymouth.ma.us

Town Hall Parking Lot Closure

Beginning on Tuesday June 22, 2021, the Town Hall parking lots will be under construction and CLOSED to both employees and visitors. The improvement project is expected to take about three weeks to substantial completion and we need your assistance and cooperation during this time. Town Hall Employee parking will...
Northwood, IAAlbert Lea Tribune

Worth County Fair offers rides, concerts, shows, other activities

The Worth County Fair kicks off in Northwood Wednesday and will continue through Sunday. It will feature carnival rides, grandstand concerts, animal shows, fair food, circus performances and other activities. A weekly admission button can be purchased for $20 while a daily pass costs $10. Children ages 5 and under may enter for free.
tmrotary.org

THE ROTARY PARK PARKING LOTS ARE NOW COMPLETED

Story quite literally stolen from Steve Lettau and the Sunrise Rotary Club! Best parking spot expected to be auctioned for record amount to be contributed to the Rotary Foundation at Changing of the Guard!
New England Today

The Bridges of Barnstable County | An Ode to the Cape Cod Bridges

The car is jam-packed with suitcases and coolers, deflated floats, and five pairs of flip-flops still dusted with last summer’s sand. The bicycle wheels are spinning on the rack behind you, but you’re facing forward now, eyes on the horizon. Because the first kid who spots the bridge gets the satisfaction of being the first kid who spots the bridge.
wgel.com

Montgomery County Fair

The 35th Annual Montgomery County Fair will be taking place from Wednesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 27, at the fairgrounds in Butler Illinois. Activities this year include Sheep, goat, beef, and swine shows; tractor and truck pulls; Car demolition derby; and so much more. Admission is $7 per person. For more information or to set up your vendor, call 217-825-7952.
newhomesource.com

Park at Fair Oaks

It is hard to find a brand;new low;maintenance home in Fairfax County within walking distance of many popular dining, shopping and recreation destinations including J Crew, the Apple Store, Brio Tuscan Grill, and Dave and Busters. Stanley Martins newest neighborhood, Park at Fair Oaks, offers just that. Welcome to Park at Fair Oaks, a convenient new neighborhood featuring garage condominiums in desirable Fairfax, VA. Park at Fair Oaks offers all the conveniences of everyday life in the popular and established area of Fair Oaks. With neighborhood amenities including recreation areas, walking trails and social gathering spaces, along with easy access to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, proximity to several major commuting routes and great schools, Park at Fair Oaks is an ideal choice for residents who want to work and play a short distance from home.
wakoradio.com

JASPER COUNTY FAIR QUEEN

The 2021 Jasper County Fair has a new queen. She is 17 year old Alivia Huddleston of Newton. She was selected from among contestants at the annual Queen Pagaent Monday at the fairgrounds in Newton. She will reign over the remainder of the fair which continues through Saturday and also represent Jasper County in the Miss Illinois County Fair competition in January. The Miss Lawrence County Fair Pageant is scheduled for Saturday July 24th at 7 p.m. in the Main Building at the fairgrounds between Bridgeport and Sumner. Anyone desiring entry or other information can contact Jacee Rhinehart at (618) 843-3003 or Allison Rhinehart at (618) 843-8015.
TrafficPosted by
Audacy

South Park fairgrounds parking lot to be replaced

The parking lot near the old fairgrounds in South Park will be demolished and replaced. The lot near the fairgrounds at intersection of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive will be closed beginning Tuesday (June 22). Ceremonial groundbreaking for the $2.4 million project will take place in July. It's expected to...
Lifestyletexasforestcountryliving.com

The Christmas In July Parking Lot Sale

The Christmas in July Parking Lot Sale, hosted by the American Cancer Society, will be held Friday, July 2 from 8 AM to 2 PM. In the previous email, it was stated incorrectly that it was scheduled for Monday, July 5. If you’re interested in being a vendor in the sale, click HERE to download a registration form!
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Linn County Public Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine at Linn County Fair

LINN COUNTY — Linn County Public Health will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at the 2021 Linn County Fair on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26. Vaccines will be available from noon to 6 p.m. each day in the Lynn Dunn Memorial Building to individuals 12 and older. The Johnson and Johnson or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available.
Orange County, VAcbs19news

Orange County Fair returns

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Fair returned on Wednesday after the pandemic forced it to be canceled last year. The four-day event runs through Saturday. It costs $10 to get in. There is a variety of entertainers on the schedule, with several shows being held each...