‘Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’ Discounted for a Limited Time on iOS and Android, New Bloodless Character Pack and Boss Revenge Mode DLC Out Now

To play as Bloodless, you need to start a new game and name the save ‘BLOODLESS’ in all caps in the console and PC version. You will then hear Bloodless’ voice and see her as a character option. Choose her, select your difficulty and start the game. To celebrate this update Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is 30% off on both iOS and Android for a limited time. You can buy Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here for $6.99 right now. It is available in North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, SEA, South America, and a few other countries worldwide. Check out our forum thread for the game here for more discussion around the release. Have you been playing it on mobile through the updates or did you play the original Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night console release?