Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’ Discounted for a Limited Time on iOS and Android, New Bloodless Character Pack and Boss Revenge Mode DLC Out Now

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo play as Bloodless, you need to start a new game and name the save ‘BLOODLESS’ in all caps in the console and PC version. You will then hear Bloodless’ voice and see her as a character option. Choose her, select your difficulty and start the game. To celebrate this update Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is 30% off on both iOS and Android for a limited time. You can buy Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here for $6.99 right now. It is available in North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, SEA, South America, and a few other countries worldwide. Check out our forum thread for the game here for more discussion around the release. Have you been playing it on mobile through the updates or did you play the original Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night console release?

toucharcade.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Ios#Europe#Ios#Bloodless#Bloodless#The App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Back 4 Blood presents its PvP Cloud mode and new characters; new trailer

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios have revealed new trailers and game modes for Back 4 Blood. On the occasion of the talk with the lead designer of the development studio, Brandon Yanez, at E3 2021, we got an in-depth look at the Player versus Player (PvP) mode, which mixes the cooperative elements of the campaign with elements of action and team strategy.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Pre-registration for NieR Reincarnation is now open on iOS and Android

Square Enix has launched pre-registration for its upcoming adventure game, NieR Reincarnation, which launches later this year on iOS and Android. The announcement came during Square Enix Presents which is a part of the current E3 press conferences going on at the moment. It has previously been made available for pre-registration but only in certain countries.
Video Gamesava360.com

Farlight 84 - New Update Gameplay (Android, iOS)

Farlight 84 - New Update Gameplay (Android, iOS) New update is now available on Google Playstore with improved gameplay and graphics. Farlight 84 is now available on Android and ios, you can download through Google Playstore and iOS through Appstore. ------------------------------------------ ▬▬▬ Download Links ▬▬▬. ------------------------------------------ iOS ►►Coming Soon. Android...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Volta-X Metaverse Update: Metaverse Mode, New Boss, Two New Voltas

Volta-X fans should gather up for a major content update. GungHo Online Entertainment America just launched the Metaverse Update, which introduces a new game mode, new Voltas, weapons, and more. Metaverse Mode. The biggest feature of the new update is the Metaverse mode, the game’s new offline gaming experience. When...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

The Wonderful 101: Remastered Time Attack mode DLC now available, anniversary livestream announced

It’s hard to believe that The Wonderful 101: Remastered is already over a year old on the Switch. This cult-classic from the WiiU era was reborn on newer platforms thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign that concluded early last year. Though the title has been out for over a year now, a Kickstarter stretch goal promising a Time Attack mode DLC had yet to be fulfilled. That finally changed earlier this week when PlatinumGames released the Time Attack mode as a free DLC on the Nintendo Switch eShop, PlayStation Store, and Steam.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Xbox rolls out 'game stories' feature to Android and iOS apps

Microsoft recently introduced a game stories feature for its Xbox apps. The feature allows official brands to share content in a way similar to the "Stories" feature on other social media platforms. Game stories are available on the iOS and Android Xbox apps. The Xbox app for iOS and Android...
Video GamesComicBook

New LEGO Super Mario Character Packs Revealed

Fans of LEGO's Super Mario line will be happy to know that new character packs based on the franchise will be released later this summer. In total, there will be 10 character packs, including a Bullet Bill, a Boo, a 1-Up Mushroom, and more. For longtime Mario fans, these character packs should prove to be exciting additions to the overall collection! The new character packs are slated to release on August 1st, which also happens to be the same day that LEGO will be releasing the Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course, but the packs will be compatible with both of Nintendo's mustachioed plumbers.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

RuneScape Mobile has now released globally on Android and iOS

Right on schedule, the massively popular fantasy Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) of RuneScape Mobile has released on Android and iOS. Not too long ago, the game was announced for the platform and looks like it’s finally here now. The game was earlier available on a premium members-only beta. After being up for a pre-registration process from April, the open-world PC title is now set for a mobile release.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

D&D-inspired Monster Lord 2: Destiny is out on iOS and Android today

CYCLOPS Studio is releasing its role-playing game Monster Lord 2: Destiny on iOS and Android today after a short beta period. Monster Lord 2: Destiny is an RPG inspired by Dungeons & Dragons where you play as a monster tamer in the fantasy realm known as Ufatall. As time passes, your character begins to experience unusual events surrounding these monsters and you must solve the mystery of what exactly is going on.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mini DayZ 2 is now globally available on Android and iOS

The sequel release of Mini DayZ, Mini DayZ 2 is now available globally for all Android and iOS devices, with the official update release bringing a lot of improvements over Open Beta. Nearly a year after the official announcement, the team has finally introduced the official release, with the Mini DayZ 2 1.0.0 release available now for download, which brings multiplayer, bandits, special attacks and more.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

The Full Version Of Runescape Is Out On Android & iOS This Week

Runescape for mobile devices is finally here, as Jagex announced this morning the release of the full version of Runescape is out now for Android and iOS devices. Runescape has been available on Android for a while but, the version players were able to download is the beta version. Officially...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

FUSER: two new DLC tracks + free Loop Pack releasing this week

Harmonix have announced that FUSER is to get two more DLC tracks this week:. Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” ($1.99) One of the most monumental Rock bands of the last half decade, Imagine Dragons deliver another powerful track with “Follow You”. Released in March 2021 as a lead single from their highly anticipated fifth studio album, “Follow You” continues to rise on multiple Billboard charts, hitting No.1 on the Alternative Airplay & Digital Charts as well as Top 10 across eight other Billboard Charts in the U.S. alone. The lead vocals maintain the recognizable diction and style of Imagine Dragons. Booming hits from the drum disc give the song a quality unlike any other track in the game yet! While the drums keep the energy of the song high, there is also plenty of empty space helping to balance your mixes. On the lead instrument disc church style organ accompanies dramatic string fills. The bass disc contains robust low end electrified synth sounds, helping to round out the rest of the track.
Video GamesIGN

Intergrade DLC Boss Guide - Gigantipede

This page of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade INTERmission DLC featuring Yuffie includes a full boss guide for Scarlet and The Crimson Mare, the second boss of the DLC. Make sure your entire team is healed, has Lightning materia equipped (Magnify+Lightning is ideal), and doesn’t have Fire, Ice, or Wind materia equipped, (which are wasted slots, due to being Greater Resistances for the upcoming enemy), because walking down the stairs will trigger a cutscene and initiate a boss encounter.