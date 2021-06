I’ll be real — this skirt is kind of out of my comfort zone, but that’s quite alright isn’t it? Sometimes it’s good to wear things that surprise you. I love a body con look but I’ve never quite felt comfortable in the trend myself. I’ll buy a body con dress every so often only to talk myself out of it and return it to the store. I’m probably most comfortable in a looser fitting dress or let’s be honest, jeans, but I loved the fit of this striped skirt and it sold me. It’s definitely stretchy and fitted, but it isn’t clingy and I found that it hides underwear lines well. Plus I love the high waisted aspect of it as well, mainly because I was sad about this cropped tank being SO cropped. But I found the perfect companion for it.