Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atchison County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Atchison by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atchison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR ATCHISON...NORTHERN HOLT AND WESTERN NODAWAY COUNTIES At 429 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Braddyville to 7 miles northeast of Craig to near Humboldt, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tarkio, Mound City, Rock Port, Fairfax, Burlington Junction, Maitland, Skidmore, Craig, Graham, Clearmont, Elmo, Big Lake, Westboro, Quitman, Bigelow, Corning, Phelps City and Indian Cave State Park. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Port, MO
City
Skidmore, MO
City
Elmo, MO
City
Maitland, MO
City
Bigelow, MO
City
Mound City, MO
City
Quitman, MO
City
Tarkio, MO
City
Corning, MO
County
Atchison County, MO
City
Burlington Junction, MO
City
Westboro, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorms#Clearmont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Police looking for spectator who sparked chaotic Tour de France crash

PARIS — French police are looking for a spectator who sent dozens of elite cyclists crashing in a massive pile-up on the first day of Tour de France this weekend. On Saturday, German cyclist Tony Martin was sent tumbling at high speed when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by an unidentified woman. Martin fell off his bike, leading to a pack of riders around him to crash as well — leaving behind a tangled mess of bikes and bodies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...