Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt, Nodaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Holt; Nodaway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR ATCHISON...NORTHERN HOLT AND WESTERN NODAWAY COUNTIES At 429 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Braddyville to 7 miles northeast of Craig to near Humboldt, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tarkio, Mound City, Rock Port, Fairfax, Burlington Junction, Maitland, Skidmore, Craig, Graham, Clearmont, Elmo, Big Lake, Westboro, Quitman, Bigelow, Corning, Phelps City and Indian Cave State Park. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH