Founder of antivirus company McAfee hanged in jail
akki john
18 days ago
The 75-year-old McAfee was a man of repute in the field of anti-virus software. He was accused of tax evasion in Tennessee.
McAfee's founder John McAfee has been found dead in a Spanish prison. He was serving a sentence of imprisonment in a Spanish prison. A jail official gave information about his death. He has been accused of tax evasion and fraud.
Shortly before his death, the court approved extradition to the US. McAfee is also wanted there in the tax evasion case.
McAfee charged with tax evasion and fraud
McAfee is accused of not disclosing the income he earned while promoting cryptocurrencies. Despite earning crores, he deliberately did not file tax return between 2014 and 2018. If McAfee had been convicted, he would have spent at least 30 years in prison.
Antivirus software company McAfee founder John McAfee has been found dead in a Spanish prison. He was serving a sentence of imprisonment in a Spanish prison.
