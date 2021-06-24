Founder of antivirus company McAfee hanged in jail

The 75-year-old McAfee was a man of repute in the field of anti-virus software. He was accused of tax evasion in Tennessee.

McAfee's founder John McAfee has been found dead in a Spanish prison. He was serving a sentence of imprisonment in a Spanish prison. A jail official gave information about his death. He has been accused of tax evasion and fraud.

Shortly before his death, the court approved extradition to the US. McAfee is also wanted there in the tax evasion case.

McAfee charged with tax evasion and fraud

McAfee is accused of not disclosing the income he earned while promoting cryptocurrencies. Despite earning crores, he deliberately did not file tax return between 2014 and 2018. If McAfee had been convicted, he would have spent at least 30 years in prison.

John McAfee commits suicide in prison

A prison official said, "75-year-old McAfee has committed suicide in jail"

Arrested at Barcelona Airport

British-born American tech businessman John McAfee was arrested from Barcelona airport in October last year. When McAfee was about to leave for Istanbul at Barcelona Airport with a British passport.

McAfee was produced in the High Court via video conferencing and sent to jail without bail. Here he was kept in captivity till further process for extradition.

John McAfee's lawyer, Javier Villabla, told a news agency that he was "disappointed" after spending nine months in prison. Let us tell you that he was born in Britain.

John McAfee created the world's first commercial anti-virus

75-year-old John created the world's first commercial anti-virus software 'McAfee'. John sold his software company to Intel in 2011. However, the software program still runs under his name.

He said during a court hearing last month that if he is convicted in the US, he will have to spend the rest of his life in jail.

Shortly before his death, the court approved extradition to the US. John McAfee's lawyer, Javier Villabla, told a news agency that he was "disappointed" after spending nine months in prison.

On Wednesday, a Spanish court approved the extradition of McAfee to the US. However, this decision could still be challenged and extradition had to be approved by the Spanish cabinet.

