Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
akki john

Founder of antivirus company McAfee hanged in jail

Posted by 
akki john
akki john
 18 days ago

The 75-year-old McAfee was a man of repute in the field of anti-virus software. He was accused of tax evasion in Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YwQr_0adrWomd00
McAfeeFinance Magnates

McAfee's founder John McAfee has been found dead in a Spanish prison. He was serving a sentence of imprisonment in a Spanish prison. A jail official gave information about his death. He has been accused of tax evasion and fraud.

Shortly before his death, the court approved extradition to the US. McAfee is also wanted there in the tax evasion case.

McAfee charged with tax evasion and fraud

McAfee is accused of not disclosing the income he earned while promoting cryptocurrencies. Despite earning crores, he deliberately did not file tax return between 2014 and 2018. If McAfee had been convicted, he would have spent at least 30 years in prison.

John McAfee commits suicide in prison
A prison official said, "75-year-old McAfee has committed suicide in jail"
Arrested at Barcelona Airport
British-born American tech businessman John McAfee was arrested from Barcelona airport in October last year. When McAfee was about to leave for Istanbul at Barcelona Airport with a British passport.
McAfee was produced in the High Court via video conferencing and sent to jail without bail. Here he was kept in captivity till further process for extradition.
McAfee was arrested from Barcelona Airport in the year 2020. McAfee was on his way to Istanbul at Barcelona airport with a British passport.
After which McAfee was produced in the High Court via video conferencing and was sent to jail.
John McAfee's lawyer, Javier Villabla, told a news agency that he was "disappointed" after spending nine months in prison. Let us tell you that he was born in Britain.
John McAfee created the world's first commercial anti-virus
75-year-old John created the world's first commercial anti-virus software 'McAfee'. John sold his software company to Intel in 2011. However, the software program still runs under his name.
He said during a court hearing last month that if he is convicted in the US, he will have to spend the rest of his life in jail.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cb3ew_0adrWomd00
John McAfeeZEE5

Antivirus software company McAfee founder John McAfee has been found dead in a Spanish prison. He was serving a sentence of imprisonment in a Spanish prison.

A jail official gave information about his death. He has been accused of tax evasion and fraud.
Shortly before his death, the court approved extradition to the US. John McAfee's lawyer, Javier Villabla, told a news agency that he was "disappointed" after spending nine months in prison.
On Wednesday, a Spanish court approved the extradition of McAfee to the US. However, this decision could still be challenged and extradition had to be approved by the Spanish cabinet.
The jail administration is looking for the reason behind his suicide.I hope you liked this article. How helpful this article is for you, please tell by comments. If you have any suggestions or would like to say anything else on this subject,
I hope you liked this article. How helpful this article is for you, please tell by comments. If you have any suggestions or would like to say anything else on this subject, you are welcome. Please like and share to stay connected. Thank you.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
akki john

akki john

1K+
Followers
53
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Akki John is an aspiring writer who works on various social media sites including Upwork , Instagram and Facebook Groups. I've written for major magazines , blogged on some of the top blogs , and worked behind the scenes on branding projects for awesome clients. i like read books and written for blogs.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Antivirus Software#Extradition#Mcafee#Spanish#British#American#The High Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 4

Community Policy