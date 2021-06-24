Cancel
Brownsville residents continue Day of the Dead tradition

By Frank Garza Staff Writer
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Gone, but not forgotten.

On Day of the Dead, some residents of Brownsville took time Wednesday to visit the Old City Cemetery and pay respects to family and friends.

Linda Limon continues to honor the tradition her grandmother introduced to her.

“She would make a point to paint the tombstones and bring flowers,” Limon said. “Back then, people used to sell flowers outside the cemetery and we’d spend a whole day here.”

Limon said they would walk to the cemetery with their paint, pails, and soap and clean the tombs.

Rey Flores has also visited the graves annually to honor his mother, father and more recently, his cousin.

“I am praying for them so that they can leave purgatory and go to heaven,” Flores said. “I’m praying that God forgives them for their sins.”

At the Historic Brownsville Museum, a huge altar was put together for the Dia de Los Muertos Celebration held earlier in the week.

“It’s a good way to remember our loved ones that passed away. We pay tribute by remembering what they liked to eat, drink and do,” event coordinator Rosendo Escareno said.

fgarza@brownsvilleherald.com

A more complete version of this story is available on www.myBrownsvilleHerald.com.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

