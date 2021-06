This week an estimated 16,000 Southern Baptists will descend upon Nashville for one of the most important conventions of this decade. Note that I did not say "Baptist" conventions or even "religious" conventions. I just said "conventions." Period. The decisions made by the "messengers" to the Southern Baptist Conventionrs's annual meeting will echo across the church and across the culture. Their divisions reflect the divisions in the broader Evangelical church. Their culture reflects the culture of the church. And the culture of the church continues to shape the culture of this nation.