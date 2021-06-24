Cancel
Florida State

Florida county on lockdown as police hunt for suspect who shot Daytona Beach officer in head

By Joe Sutton
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA manhunt is underway after a police officer was shot Wednesday night in Daytona Beach, Fla., and the county is on lockdown as police search, authorities said. "A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head earlier this evening," the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a tweet, which included an edited short video of the encounter.

