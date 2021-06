Star Trek’sGeorge Takei has congratulated American football star Carl Nassib for coming out as gay.On Monday (21 June), the Las Vegas Raiders player, shared a video to Instagram explaining that he was a “pretty private person”, but hoped him coming out would mean other people would not have to make similar videos in the future.In doing so, Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important,” he said,...