Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla, is celebrating his 50th birthday.The infamous CEO, whose tweets move markets and have caused cryptocurrencies to surge and crash, held the title of world’s richest person earlier this year – despite strong competition from other billionaires.Mr Musk’s journey to such unimaginable wealth started from a position of financial privilege, albeit one of emotional abuse. His mother, Maye Musk, was a model who has featured on the covers of numerous magazines including Time and Vogue.In 1969 she was a finalist in the Miss South Africa beauty competition, and one year after that married...