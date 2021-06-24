Britney Spears Asks Judge to Remove Father As Her Conservator

A judge in Los Angeles will now decide if Britney Spears is competent enough to manage her own affairs.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old asked a judge to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator over her.

Jamie has controlled Britney’s finances and day to day life for the last 13 years after she went through a mental crisis in 2008.

Britney testified, saying the conservatorship is doing her more harm than good and says she deserves to have a life.

She says she wants to marry her boyfriend and have another kid but is being forced to use birth control against her will.

Her father’s attorney told the judge that Jamie is sorry to see his daughter suffering.

The judge thanked Britney for her remarks and called them courageous.