Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Asks Judge to Remove Father As Her Conservator

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDnKo_0adrVm3O00

A judge in Los Angeles will now decide if Britney Spears is competent enough to manage her own affairs.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old asked a judge to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator over her.

Jamie has controlled Britney’s finances and day to day life for the last 13 years after she went through a mental crisis in 2008.

Britney testified, saying the conservatorship is doing her more harm than good and says she deserves to have a life.

She says she wants to marry her boyfriend and have another kid but is being forced to use birth control against her will.

Her father’s attorney told the judge that Jamie is sorry to see his daughter suffering.

The judge thanked Britney for her remarks and called them courageous.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservator#Birth Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears conservatorship: Pop singer’s brother-in-law defends family

Britney Spears’ brother-in-law Jamie Watson has defended the pop singer’s family days after her explosive courtroom testimony. Married to the 39-year-old musician’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Watson told The New York Post that Spears’ family only wanted what was best for her. “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” he said. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”The “Womaniser” singer spoke directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which has controlled her money and affairs since 2008.It was the first...
Celebritiesretailcrowd.co.uk

Index – FOMO – Britney Spears spoke: She will send her father to prison

Earlier, the index also wrote about Britney Spears Actions started againto end his father’s tenure over him forever. Although Jamie Spears officially resigned in 2019 for health reasons to have her say in her daughter’s privacy, she still manages her finances. Britney wants Jodi Montgomery to replace her father, which she actually tried last November, but her attempt was unsuccessful.
Celebritiesmarginalrevolution.com

“How Britney Spears was trapped in a web of injustice”

That from the FT is the kind of headline we should be seeing. From Henry Mance:. …for 13 years, courts in California have rewarded Spears’s father Jamie, a failed businessman who struggled with alcoholism, once filed for bankruptcy and who, according to the documentary Framing Britney Spears, was often absent from his daughter’s childhood. They have enabled arguably the most egregious villain of them all. In 2008, when his daughter suffered an apparent mental health crisis, Jamie asked a court to make him her conservator — that is, legal guardian. He has mostly kept the power since. He has decided which friends she sees, what medical treatment she receives and what happens to her fortune, estimated at $60m.
Celebritiesnbnews24.com

Chris Crocker Weighs in on Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Battle

Chris Crocker as soon as referred to as on individuals to depart Britney Spears alone. Now, greater than 13 years later, the influencer is completely happy the singer’s voice is lastly being heard. At a digital listening to on Wednesday, June 23, the pop star learn a prolonged assertion by...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Chris Crocker Weighs in on Britney Spears' Turmoil 13 Years After "Leave Britney Alone" Video

Chris Crocker once called on people to leave Britney Spears alone. Now, more than 13 years later, the influencer is happy the singer's voice is finally being heard. At a virtual hearing on Wednesday, June 23, the pop star read a lengthy statement by phone calling her 13-year-long court-approved conservatorship "abusive" and "stupid" and requesting that it come to an end without her being evaluated by a therapist. It marked Britney's first public statement about the arrangement, which was first put in place in 2008, after she was hospitalized and received psychiatric treatment, and comes amid an ongoing court battle to remove her father Jamie Spears from his...
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Why Britney Spears’ mother doesn’t help her daughter

Lynn Spears didn’t even appear at the hearing. On Wednesday, June 23, a hearing was held for Britney Spears, at which the American singer revealed horrific details about her guardianship. However, the only piece of news about pop star Lynn Spears’ mother so far is that she is “very worried.” Lynn gave this comment to Us Weekly through her lawyer.
CelebritiesWFMZ-TV Online

Britney Spears 'relaxed and happy' on vacation

Britney Spears is "relaxed and happy" on her vacation in Hawaii. The 39-year-old star - who begged a judge to end her court-ordered conservatorship earlier this week - jetted off to Maui with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, and onlookers revealed she was "giddy and all smiles". A source told...
CelebritiesExtra

Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Breaks Silence on Conservatorship

A week after Britney Spears expressed her anger over her 13-year conservatorship, her sister Jamie Lynn is speaking out!. On Monday, Jamie took to Instagram Story to show her support for Britney. Telling her Instagram followers, Jamie shared, "I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself...
Celebritiesriffmagazine.com

Insert Foot: Aren’t we a little late to the Britney Spears sympathy party?

You’re being told to care about Britney Spears again. Everybody’s doing it. She’s heroic. She wants her life back. She wants to dump the birth control and get married again. She wants to drop her creepy weasel of a father from the payroll he’s been co-hording for 13 years. Spears allegedly wasn’t sane enough to make rational decisions but could still be a judge on a reality show for a nice paycheck and more exposure.
Hawaii StateElle

Britney Spears Is Vacationing With Her Boyfriend Sam Asghari in Hawaii Following Court Testimony

Britney Spears was photographed in Maui alongside her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, after the couple arrived there on Thursday, per People. “Britney is excited to be back in Hawaii. It’s her favorite place. She can’t get enough. She would move there if she could,” a source told the publication. “Sam has a career in LA though so it would be hard for him to move.” The source added: “This past week was very stressful for both of them. They are trying to enjoy a few quiet days together.”
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

#FreeBritney Movement: Rhea Chakraborty Come’s To Supports Britney Spears on Conservatorship!

A popular singer Britney Spears is living under the most controversial life, a technique or practice under the United States law which focuses on guardians allotted to guide or supervise not only a person’s financial events but also the personal life of an individual. These days the most trending hashtag is viral #FreeBritney, which is being kept on using by the fans and followers of her to support her. Other than them there is one more person who uses the same hashtag and joins the rally through her social media tales and Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty.
Hawaii Statehawaiitelegraph.com

Britney Spears enjoying a break in Hawaii

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Britney Spears is finally relaxing in Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after the bombshell court testimony in her conservatorship case. According to TMZ, the 'Toxic' singer and Sam hopped on a private jet recently, touching down in paradise for a...
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Britney Spears: Star Apologizes To Fans For Lying

Pop megastar Britney Spears has gone ahead and apologized to her fans for not being completely honest with her stay. She had apparently hidden the reality of her conservatorship– stating that she was quite embarrassed at having to share what happened to her. In what has been her first public...