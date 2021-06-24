Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Doreen: Voucher program should incentivize responsible pet ownership

By Stewart Doreen
ncadvertiser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It is a people problem because people will not fix their problems,” said Shirley Cook, a Midlander who wanted to weigh in on the debate about increased city funding for spay and neutering animals. In a nutshell, she identified the problem that requires taxpayers to spend nearly $300,000 to deal...

www.ncadvertiser.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Voucher#Midlander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Marshfield, WIWEAU-TV 13

Marshfield Area Pet Shelter adopts TNR program

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Area Pet Shelter recently adopted a new program called trap-neuter-release (TNR) to help reduce the amount of feral cats in its community. Through this program, feral cats will be trapped, spayed or neutered, and released back to where they came from. While the cats are...
Midland, TXtheintelligencer.com

The city shouldn't do away with the spay/neuter voucher program

Midland’s spay/neuter voucher program currently provides residents the opportunity to have their pets and community cats sterilized at a $70 discount. Without the program, many residents simply can’t afford to have their pets sterilized and can’t afford to help the city control the community cat population. This was the case before COVID-19 and the 2020 oil bust and continues to be, as so many of those in our community are just now getting back on their feet.
Petscourierpapers.com

4-H pet care projects teach responsibility to youth

Pets bring a lot of joy to the homes where they live. When young family members help take care of pets, they learn valuable responsibility skills. 4-H provides tools and learning opportunities for youth to develop those skills. 4-H pet care projects include Cat, Dog, Guinea Pig, Rabbit, and Small...
Sierra Vista, AZmyheraldreview.com

Voucher program to help needy aiming for Oct. 1 launch

SIERRA VISTA — An effort that would help the homeless and the needy with vouchers for food and essential items could be up and running by Oct. 1, a member of the program's board of directors said this week. Scott Borgstadt, president of the Better Bucks of Sierra Vista board,...
Relationshipscallnewspapers.com

Responsibility and independence should be taught, not a ‘free ride’

What is our job as parents to teach the next generation? Isn’t it responsibility and independence?. Certainly not “free ride” or “we’ll take care of you forever.”. I have to live on a budget, pay my bills, and of course, my taxes, so why doesn’t my government practice the same fiscal responsibility?
Petspetsplusmag.com

The Importance of Adding Enrichment Programs to Your Pet Care Services

(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK – Robin Bennett and Susan Briggs from The Dog Gurus, the #1 in staff training and business consulting group for the pet care industry, are strong advocates for pet care facilities charging what you are worth and making profitable pricing decisions. One way to increase your revenue is by adding enrichment programs (2.0 model) to your services.
Petsethosvet.com

As pet ownership surges, we need to strengthen the veterinary profession

Here’s a problem many people aren’t aware of: The veterinary profession is rife with challenges that have gotten particularly daunting in recent years. And those challenges could lead to a future shortage of these critical health providers and caregivers if we don’t take steps to make veterinary medicine a more sustainable, accessible career.
AnimalsTuscaloosa News

ECOVIEWS: Should pet stores be responsible for unwanted pets?

I received two questions last week that are similar to ones I get each year about the dilemma facing people who have unwanted wild animals. Q. I currently have a 2-year-old female ball python. I did not think about the long-term care for this snake. I have taken care of her well, but now would like her to go to a good home. What do you recommend?
Petskikn.com

Should Losing a Pet Break Your Heart and Your Budget?

This is not the first time I've been through this, nor will it be the last. My quirky, beautiful, green-eyed, talking, kit-kat, Gabby, finally lost her battle with illness and age. If you're an animal lover, you are destined to have your heart broken many times over, by having to say goodbye to a beloved pet.
Sumter County, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Vouchers for free and low-cost pet spay/neuter available

Did you know that puppies and kittens can reproduce at young as four months old?. YOUR Humane Society SPCA, located in Lake Panasoffkee, has received funding for their “Big Fix” spay/neuter voucher program to provide 50 free or reduced-cost spay/neuter vouchers to qualifying Sumter County residents’ dogs and cats. Before...
HealthBismarck Tribune

State accepting autism voucher program applications

Families of children ages 3-17 who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder can apply for autism voucher program services for the upcoming state fiscal year that begins July 1. Vouchers help pay for respite care for family caregivers, assistive technology such as sensory or safety equipment, caregiver training and...
Los Angeles, CAMedicalXpress

Family voucher program facilitates living kidney donations

(HealthDay)—A family voucher program facilitates living kidney donations, according to a study published online June 23 in JAMA Surgery. Jeffrey L. Veale, M.D., from the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined the consequences of voucher-based kidney donation and the capability of voucher redemptions to provide timely kidney allografts in a multicenter study of 79 transplant centers across the United States. A voucher was provided to the intended recipient at the time of donation; a living donation chain was used to return a kidney to the voucher holder when a voucher was redeemed.
Animalspetproductnews.com

Petland Takes Steps to Further Support Responsible Pet Breeding

In an effort to further its efforts to support responsible pet breeding, Petland is incorporating Purdue University’s Canine Care Certified program into its business model. “Americans want the right to choose where they select their pet, and at Petland, we are committed to providing these families with pets raised by responsible breeders,” said Joe Watson, CEO of Petland Inc., a specialty pet retail franchise with 246 locations, 150 of which are international. “Every year Petland hosts breeder visits, sponsors educational symposiums and attends breeder conferences to support continued education efforts. We believe the Canine Care Certified program is the next logical step and are committed to helping grow the number of Canine Care Certified breeders. Our goal is to eventually have all breeders supplying puppies to Petland stores fully compliant with and certified by the program.”
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Program to provide seniors with vouchers for fresh produce

Joy Redmond and Telisa Franklin talk Juneteenth on the Digital Desk. Cerelyn 'CJ' Davis takes over the Memphis Police Department today. Memphis’ new police chief officially starts Monday. She’ll also be the first woman to lead the department in its 194-year history. Local. Memphis preparing for 4th of July celebrations.
TrafficHill Country Passport

CRC to begin transportation voucher program locally on July 1

Community Resource Centers of Texas is introducing a new program to aid those with mobility needs. The Transportation Voucher Program will be used to provide free rides to people with disabilities, veterans, older adults ages 55 and up, those who are ill, and those who are experiencing financial difficulties. These rides are available for medical trips, employment reasons, education, religious and social visits and more. The Community Resource Center’s Transportation Voucher Program wil ...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

PETS AVAILABLE THROUGH BRENHAM PET ADOPTION CENTER’S HOME TO HOME PROGRAM

Pets are available for adoption through the Brenham Pet Adoption Center’s Home to Home program. The program gives people who can no longer keep their pets the opportunity to find new homes for their pets without having to drop them off at the animal shelter. Currently, the dog kennels for the Brenham Pet Adoption Center are at capacity.