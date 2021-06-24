Doreen: Voucher program should incentivize responsible pet ownership

In an effort to further its efforts to support responsible pet breeding, Petland is incorporating Purdue University’s Canine Care Certified program into its business model. “Americans want the right to choose where they select their pet, and at Petland, we are committed to providing these families with pets raised by responsible breeders,” said Joe Watson, CEO of Petland Inc., a specialty pet retail franchise with 246 locations, 150 of which are international. “Every year Petland hosts breeder visits, sponsors educational symposiums and attends breeder conferences to support continued education efforts. We believe the Canine Care Certified program is the next logical step and are committed to helping grow the number of Canine Care Certified breeders. Our goal is to eventually have all breeders supplying puppies to Petland stores fully compliant with and certified by the program.”