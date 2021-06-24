Cancel
Public Health

New Health Benefit of Coffee Discovered

By Chris Kissell
moneytalksnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat morning cup of joe that gets your day going also can protect your liver, according to a new study published in the journal BMC Public Health. Drinking any type of coffee — caffeinated or decaffeinated, ground (including espresso) or instant — reduces your risk of chronic liver disease and related liver conditions, according to researchers from the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom.

www.moneytalksnews.com
