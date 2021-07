Some people leave their hometown and never return. Others come back and it’s a surprise even to them. Nico Dery is one of the latter. She grew up in Adams, Mass., and lived in Washington, D.C., New York and, finally, the Bay Area. She was heavily involved in the art scene in Oakland, and helped start the Oakland Art Murmur, which eventually got so big the city had to take over. She’s both an artist and a business consultant, and since 2017 has been back in the northern Berkshires, immersed again in the cultural community. Her latest project is Art Vending North Adams, a vending machine that sells locally made art on the campus at MASS MoCA.