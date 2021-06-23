State grant program increases conservation practices on farms

Farmers in Indiana planted an all-time record 1.5 million acres of overwinter living covers, typically cover crops or small grains like wheat that nurture the soil. The cover crops are planted in the fall after harvest as a conservation measure that keeps roots in the ground to protect the soil through the winter. They increase organic matter in the soil, improve soil health, increase water infiltration into the soil, filter water runoff and serve as natural fertilizers in some cases.