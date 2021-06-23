State grant program increases conservation practices on farms
MADISON — Data collected by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection shows that conservation practices among producer-led groups in the grant program grew by 82% from 2019 to 2020. Conservation practices include low disturbance manure application, split nitrogen applications, no-till and cover crops. These practices help reduce soil erosion and phosphorus loss from farm fields, ensuring that more nutrients go into farmers’ crops, rather than into local soil and water sources.www.wdtimes.com