Madison, WI

State grant program increases conservation practices on farms

By Diane Graff
Watertown Daily Times
 12 days ago

MADISON — Data collected by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection shows that conservation practices among producer-led groups in the grant program grew by 82% from 2019 to 2020. Conservation practices include low disturbance manure application, split nitrogen applications, no-till and cover crops. These practices help reduce soil erosion and phosphorus loss from farm fields, ensuring that more nutrients go into farmers’ crops, rather than into local soil and water sources.

AgricultureKokomo Perspective

Grazing benefits all-sized farms

Adam Abel recently was named state grazing-lands specialist in Wisconsin by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. His new post comes at a time when demand for grazing information is outpacing the number of people who can write managed-grazing plans, he said. Grazing is becoming more popular for many reasons.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Good Works: WisCorps conservation programs engage, educate

WisCorps Inc. is a 501(C)3 organization headquartered at the Myrick Park Center in La Crosse. WisCorps conducts conservation projects throughout the state and provides year-round environmental education programs for children and adults. Each year, WisCorps hires approximately 75-80 young adults ages 16 and over to participate on conservation crews. Participants...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana farmers plant record amount of cover crops this year

Farmers in Indiana planted an all-time record 1.5 million acres of overwinter living covers, typically cover crops or small grains like wheat that nurture the soil. The cover crops are planted in the fall after harvest as a conservation measure that keeps roots in the ground to protect the soil through the winter. They increase organic matter in the soil, improve soil health, increase water infiltration into the soil, filter water runoff and serve as natural fertilizers in some cases.
Pennsylvania StateLancaster Farming

Pa. Agriculture Department offering $1.4M in grants for plans to combat COVID-19 food system impacts

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is seeking projects that strengthen the state’s competitiveness of horticultural specialty crops and combat food system shortfalls associated with COVID-19. Proposals, due July 30, are for the special allocation of the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBG) Program, which is administered by the state, according to a press release.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

USDA to invest $185 million to rebuild rural areas in 32 states

On June 23, U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson, announced USDA would be investing $185 million to revitalize and improve rural communities in 32 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
EconomyPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Zone 7 board approves increases for rebate programs

Zone 7 Water Agency customers can now get even more money back for swapping out their old laundry machines or grass lawns for water-friendly alternatives. The agency's Board of Directors approved a rebate increase for high-efficiency clothes washers and water-efficient lawn conversions during its June meeting. "With 2021 shaping up...
Agriculturegorgenewscenter.com

USDA Partnership Requests Landowner Input on Drought Conditions

Portland, Ore., July 1, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Climate Hubs, in collaboration with the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Integrated Drought Information System, request input from states, tribes and others to collect Condition Monitoring Observer Reports (CMOR) on droughts impacting landowners across the country.
Little Rock, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

USDA seeks new partnerships to safeguard, restore wetland ecosystems

LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing up to $17 million for conservation partners to help protect and restore critical wetlands on agricultural lands through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership (WREP). USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is prioritizing proposals that focus on assisting historically underserved producers conserving wetlands. Proposals from partners are due August 15, 2021.
Agricultureemporiaindependentmessenger.com

USDA announces dates, incentives for Conservation Reserve Program signups

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced enrollment dates and new incentives for farmers and landowners interested in participating in the Conservation Reserve Program. The announcement was made regarding the CRP General and CRP Grasslands signups—popular voluntary programs that offer annual rental payments for land taken out of agricultural production,...
EconomyLa Crosse Tribune

Greg Koelker: Tax law working against family farmers

Some politicians and would-be pols are using sleight of hand to benefit the very wealthy by using our family farmers as a touchstone. The 2020 exemption for all estate taxes is $11,180,000, according to the USDA-Economic Research Service. According to a USDA forecast in 2020, only 0.16% of an estimated...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

USDA to invest $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry

The US Department of Agriculture is providing $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry through voluntary conservation practices in ten targeted states. Available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the funding will help producers plan and implement voluntary conservation practices that sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate climate change.
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Drought relief funding available to Basin landowners, producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resources Conservation Service, and the Klamath Project Drought Response Agency have funding available for landowners and producers in the Klamath Basin as part of local conservation and drought relief programs. The NRCS funding is part of $41.8 million in conservation assistance from the federal...
Agricultureagdaily.com

New awards announced for dairy’s FARM Program

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program has launched an awards program to recognize farms and FARM evaluators who demonstrate excellence in their engagement with the FARM Program. “We want to identify and congratulate those who go above and beyond with implementing FARM Program principles and values in...
AgricultureFremont Tribune

UNL webinar to focus on conservation program opportunities

The new Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University-Lincoln will cover conservation program opportunities for producers and landowners during a webinar at noon July 8. Amid the discussion of climate-smart agriculture and policy proposals for conservation and resource management, there are many ideas about the future of agriculture and conservation...
Libby, MTDaily Inter Lake

State seeks to conserve 27,000 acres near Libby

Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking to purchase a conservation easement for more than 27,000 acres of forest and grassland in Lincoln County to preclude development, protect threatened wildlife habitat, improve public access and recreational opportunities, and allow the longtime owner of the land, the Stimson Lumber Co., to continue harvesting timber.
Agriculturethefern.org

U.S. should offer incentives for conservation practices – Report

Economic concerns are often a driving factor when farmers decide whether to adopt conservation practices such as cover crops or diversified crop rotations, said the AGree farm policy initiative in a paper released on Wednesday. The paper called for more coordination of conservation practices with the taxpayer-subsidized crop insurance system. As an example, the paper… » Read More.
Nevada, IAnevadaiowajournal.com

Nevada FFA holds no-till, conservation farming field day on Friday

A field day promoting conservation farming techniques is being held Friday by the Nevada FFA in collaboration with Heartland Cooperative, Van Wall Equipment, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Nevada FFA’s...
EconomyHaxtun-Fleming Herald

Conservation Reserve Program provides various opportunities

The Conservation Reserve Program is now open for applications. There are some new changes under this signup that can be beneficial for landowners. This is a great opportunity to provide wildlife habitat, protect land from wind erosion, have opportunities for hunting, retire low yielding acres and receive regular income. Consider...