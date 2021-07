Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased in all 50 states and the District of Columbia in the first quarter of 2021, as real GDP for the nation increased at an annual rate of 6.4 percent, according to statistics released today by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The percent change in real GDP in the first quarter ranged from 10.9 percent in Nevada to 2.9 percent in the District of Columbia (table 1).