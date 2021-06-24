Cancel
Motorsports

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

By Lewis Duncan
Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine-time grand prix world champion Rossi will bring his VR46 team into MotoGP full-time in 2022 having backed Luca Marini’s side of the Avintia squad this season, with Saudi oil giant Aramco as title sponsor. The VR46 team will take over both of Avintia’s grid slots as the Spanish outfit...

www.motorsport.com
Luca Marini
Valentino Rossi
Pramac
#Ducati Corse#Al Saud#Motogp#Saudi#Spanish#Yamaha#Their Academy#Moto2#Vr46 Riders Academy#Aramco#Aprilia
