A surprise holder at Euro 2016 against Spain, Marko Pjaca is experiencing one of the highlights of his career. Announced as one of the future great talents of Croatia, the native winger of Zagreb benefits from the good start of the tournament of his selection who gleaned four points in two matches as well as his qualification. Alongside Ivan Perisic and Nikola Kalinic, the one who was only 21 years old will enjoy. Multiplying and succeeding in dribbling in his right lane, Marko Pjaca makes Spanish defenders and viewers dizzy. Key in a match won 2-1, he gave new meaning to his career with 90 minutes of high quality.