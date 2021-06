With the UEFA EURO 2020 European Championship football full swing underway, we see all kinds of watches on the wrists of famous European football players. Most of them are from the same brands, though. Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and Richard Mille are kings in the land of football. No surprises there, really. Neither are the models of those brands. But we have tried to spot some less common timepieces. At the same time, they might still be part of the usual brands. Some of them may be less expected. Or maybe there is an interesting story. So let find out what has been on the wrists of some of the prominent players and managers of the UEFA EURO 2020 European Championships.