Put your ear to the ground on Menswear World and you'll hear it: a low, incessant rumble. That, friends, is the sound of about a million dudes talking at once about the awesome power of a pair of shorts that can go anywhere. I'm not talking about the general versatility of, say, a pair of lightweight chino shorts that can transform from preppy to profoundly anti-prep with a few deft styling shifts, though those are great, too. What I'm talking about is a pair of shorts that can truly go anywhere: the ocean, the gym, the bodega, the bar, you name it.