Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Sri Lanka pardons suspected Tamil Tigers convicted under terrorism law

By Lakruwan WANNIARACHCHI
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WApo_0adrVJeR00
Sri Lanka's presidential pardon of 16 men linked to the Tamil Tiger rebel group was the first since Gotabaya Rajapaksa took office in 2019 /AFP

Sri Lanka's president Thursday pardoned 16 minority Tamils imprisoned for over a decade, as the country faces renewed United Nations pressure over detentions without charge under draconian anti-terrorism laws.

The amnesty is a first for people linked to the Tamil Tigers since Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a member of the majority Sinhalese community, came to power in 2019 on a nationalist agenda.

The men were convicted under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) that gives security forces sweeping powers to arrest and detain suspects.

A total of 78 other convicts, including a murderer closely linked to Sri Lanka's ruling Rajapaksa family, were also released under an amnesty to mark a Buddhist holiday.

The UN rights body as well as the US ambassador to Sri Lanka, Alaina Teplitz, criticised the release of Duminda Silva, a former ruling party legislator facing a death sentence for a 2011 murder.

"Presidential pardon... is another example of selective, arbitrary granting of pardons that weakens rule of law and undermines accountability," the UN Human Rights Council said on Twitter.

Ambassador Teplitz said the US welcomed the early release of PTA prisoners, but "the pardon of Silva, whose conviction the Supreme Court upheld in 2018, undermines rule of law."

Silva worked for the defence ministry when current Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was president from 2005 to 2015.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka and the main opposition party SJB also slammed his release.

- Protecting criminals -

"Today, those found guilty of the most serious crimes in our law enjoy presidential protection while the judges and police officers who brought them to justice have targets on their backs," SJB legislator Thalatha Athukorale, a former justice minister, said.

The US has been pressing Sri Lanka to ensure accountability for war-time atrocities by both government forces and Tamil rebels during a 37-year separatist war that ended in 2009.

A prison official said the 16 Tamil prisoners freed Thursday were due to complete their sentences soon.

"The 16 Tamil detainees are among 94 prisoners who received a presidential pardon," prison superintendent Chandana Ekanayake said.

Government officials said the release was the first phase of a plan to free all those held or charged under the PTA.

Another 78 people arrested under the law on suspicion of supporting the separatist Tamil Tigers have been in custody for decades, political sources from the Tamil community told AFP.

Lawmaker Namal Rajapaksa, the president's nephew and son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, told parliament this week that some of those detained had been in jail since before he was born in 1986.

He added that his government is working to free them.

The Human Rights Council last week urged the government to either charge or release those detained under the PTA, including human rights activists who were recently arrested.

Critics warn the law is being used as a weapon targeting dissidents and minorities in the fractured country.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Namal Rajapaksa
Person
Duminda Silva
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tamil Tigers#Sinhalese#Pta#Buddhist#Un#The Supreme Court#The Defence Ministry#Sjb#The Human Rights Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
United Nations
Related
Worlddailymagazine.news

Duminda Silva: Anger as Sri Lanka frees politician sentenced for murder

The UN and human rights groups have criticised Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's decision to pardon a convicted murderer, warning it undermines the rule of law. Former MP Duminda Silva was sentenced to death along with four others in 2016 for shooting dead a rival politician and three of his supporters in 2011.
Advocacybigrapidsnews.com

Death row inmates in Sri Lanka protest ex-lawmaker's pardon

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — About 150 death row inmates were on a hunger strike Friday to demand their sentences be commuted after Sri Lanka's president pardoned a former lawmaker who had been condemned for an election-related killing. Several inmates protested on the roof of a prison in the capital,...
Worldsouthasiamonitor.org

UNHRO criticizes Sri Lankan presidential pardon to former MP

The United Nations Human Rights Office has dubbed as “selective” and “arbitrary” the presidential pardon granted to a former Sri Lankan MP convicted to life imprisonment for the murder of a fellow politician. “Presidential pardon of Duminda Silva, a former MP convicted of the murder of a fellow politician, is...
Worldnewagebd.net

Sri Lanka investigates troops over ‘humiliation’ of Muslims

Sri Lanka’s military launched an investigation Sunday after social media posts showed soldiers forcing minority Muslims to kneel on the streets as a punishment for flouting lockdown rules. Armed troops ordered Muslim civilians to raise their hands in the air while kneeling on a road in the town of Eravur,...
Worldsouthasiamonitor.org

Sri Lanka’s counter-terrorism laws perceived as anti-minority, says UN rights chief

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations human rights chief, has expressed concern over the Sri Lankan government’s new measure which she says are “perceived” as targeting the country’s minority Muslim and Tamil population. “In Sri Lanka, I am concerned by further government measures perceived as targeting Muslims, and by the harassment...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Sri Lanka eyes tougher import controls to halt forex crisis

Sri Lanka's central bank on Monday called for further import restrictions to address a crippling foreign exchange crisis, following a string of loans from Asian neighbours including impoverished Bangladesh. The island nation's foreign exchange reserves were badly hit last year as the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the local currency came under intense pressure and fell to a record low. International rating agencies have since expressed fears that Colombo would not be able to service its huge foreign debt. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka last week tightened its controls on dollar sales, leading commercial financial institutions to impose quotas on importers of essential commodities.
Militarydallassun.com

Myanmar military torturing detainees, says US journalist

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Myanmar's military is using torture to extract information from detainees on the whereabouts of senior opposition members and activist leaders, an American journalist recently released from a Yangon prison told CNN. The 44-year-old Nathan Maung was detained for over three months in Myanmar before being...
Worldasumetech.com

Tunisia .. Investigation into the entry of a terrorist suspect without arrest

Tunisia has an investigation into the circumstances of a suspect’s entry in Terror cases launched at Tunis-Carthage International Airport without being arrested by security agencies, according to a judicial source. The official spokesman for the “Justice Pole” on counter-terrorism in Tunisia, Mohsen Al-Dali said Jamal Al-Rihani entered from Turkey where...
Indiasouthasiamonitor.org

Why India is losing ground in Sri Lanka

When the tsunami wrought death and destruction to Sri Lanka in December 2004, then President Chandrika Kumaratunga was abroad. The burden of tackling the unprecedented calamity fell on the shoulders of Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was then too prime minister. What did he do?. One of the first things a shaken...
Worldifj.org

Sri Lanka: Media release

Intimidating journalist Sajeeva Wijeweera to disclose sources, a violation of the Right to Information Act and a threat to media freedom – Free Media Movement. The Director of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital has complained with the Galle Police Headquarters seeking the disclosure of sources related to an article published on rata.lk by its editor Sajeewa Wijeweera. An investigation by the Free Media Movement revealed that the hospital’s Director, Dr Shelton Perera, had made the complaint following an article titled “Doctors who score points after avoiding coronavirus work”. The complaint requested an inquiry to figure out how the letter that was the basis for the article’s information was obtained. The Free Media Movement strongly condemns this action, considering the intimidation of journalists to disclose information sources as a threat to media freedom and a violation of the Right to Information Act.
Middle Eastfreenews.live

Saudi prince sentenced to death

Saudi Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abd Al-Aziz, the nephew of King Salman, was sentenced to death. This is written by the Washington Institute for the Study of the Persian Gulf Countries (Gulf Institute). A military court has found the former commander of the Saudi forces in Yemen guilty of...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Bolsonaro in a bind over suspected graft in India vaccine deal

There was something fishy about the invoice: why was a company in Singapore billing Brazil $45 million for an Indian Covid-19 vaccine that hadn't been delivered? It was peculiar Brazil was buying Covaxin at all, given that far-right President Jair Bolsonaro -- who regularly flouts expert advice on Covid-19 -- had previously rebuffed offers of cheaper, more effective vaccines.
Middle Eastwashingtonnewsday.com

Iran Launches an Attack on a Nuclear Facility Near the Capital

Iran Launches an Attack on a Nuclear Facility Near the Capital. According to state television, Iranian officials repelled an attempted “sabotage attack” on a civilian nuclear site near Tehran. According to Nournews, the unsuccessful attack was aimed at an unidentified structure controlled by Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization in Karaj city,...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Myanmar violence escalates with rise of 'self-defence' groups: report

Violence in post-coup Myanmar has escalated as anti-junta "self-defence" forces step up to take on the military, a report said Monday, warning of an "enormous" human cost if the regime uses its full power in subsequent crackdowns. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government, with more than 880 killed in a junta crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. In some areas, locals -- often using hunting rifles or weapons manufactured at makeshift jungle factories -- have formed "defence forces" to fight back. In response, the military has used helicopters and artillery, including against groups in northwestern Chin state and along the eastern border with Thailand.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Sudan's transition faces hurdle of merging paramilitary into army

Integrating a powerful paramilitary force into the army has emerged as the latest stumbling block in Sudan's transition to civilian rule following three decades under ousted strongman Omar al-Bashir. A civilian-military administration has led Sudan since August 2019 under a power-sharing deal that was due to expire next year but was extended after a peace agreement reached in October with several rebel groups. Both deals stipulated the need for reform to the military, including the integration of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) -- formed in 2013 to crush rebels fighting Bashir's government throughout Sudan -- into the regular army. The RSF largely drew its members from Arab nomads and camel-herding Janjaweed militias whom rights groups accuse of atrocities in Darfur.
AfricaPosted by
AFP

Curfew declared in Beni, DR Congo, after third bomb in two days

The mayor of the eastern DR Congo city of Beni declared a curfew on Sunday after three weekend bomb attacks. Beni is in the North Kivu province, which President Felix Tshisekedi placed, along with neighbouring Ituri province, under a "state of siege" on May 6 in a bid to clamp down on militia violence in the region. "I don't want to see anyone in the street," said Mayor Narcisse Muteba. "Everyone should go inside because we have information that something else is being planned." Muteba, who is also a police colonel, added: "I want to see only police and soldiers in the streets."