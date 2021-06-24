Cancel
Butler County, OH

One dead in Wednesday house fire in Butler Co.

By Zach McAuliffe
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said a man died Wednesday evening in a house fire in Hanover Township.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders arrived at a house fire in the 1400 block of Millville Oxford Road, according to officials.

When the first deputy arrived on scene, a woman on the front porch of the house said a man was still inside. However, the location and intensity of the fire prevented the deputy from entering the home.

Fire units entered the home when they arrived on scene, and they found a man in his 60s dead on the floor of the home.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

