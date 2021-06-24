Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Reynolds Razorback Stadium returns fo full capacity this fall

By KYLE PARKINSON UA Communications
Courier News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas plans to return to full capacity this Fall inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and at all athletic events. The full pageantry of a college football game day will be restored in Fayetteville this Fall. Along with full capacity inside the stadium, tailgating and HogTown return to pregame festivities for Razorback fans. Featuring live music, food trucks and family activities, HogTown returns as the go-to spot for fans prior to games at the corner of Razorback Road and Maple Street. Head Coach Sam Pittman will lead the Razorbacks down the Hog Walk after the team’s arrival then out through the A on the field prior to kickoff. Halftime performances return as well with the band, cheerleaders, pom squad and mascots performing on the field.

www.couriernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascots#College Football#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...