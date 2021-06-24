Cancel
Hanover, VA

6073 Pond Grass Rd, Hanover, VA 23111

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this beautifully maintained, over 2100 square foot home in Pebble Creek! Features that set this home apart include a first-floor owner’s suite with a completely renovated bathroom, an amazing Florida room (with separate mini-split HVAC) and updates galore. The first floor also includes an office with premium glass doors (for quiet), an updated kitchen (with granite countertops, newer SS appliances and white cabinets), a two-story family room with a gas fireplace and a real laundry/mud room (with built-in cabinets and a utility sink). Upstairs are two good size bedrooms and a full bathroom with a double vanity. Outside features include a front porch, a large composite deck, a shed and a large, private backyard. Important facts include: 50-year roof in 2015, Lennox HVAC in 2020, 50-gallon Bradford White water heater in 2021, Kohler generator in 2019 and Florida room/composite deck in 2016/17. All this in the highly desirable Pebble Creek neighborhood which includes a pool, fitness center, playground, club house, and tennis courts.

