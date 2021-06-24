County Board Adopts Committee Appointment Policy

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 16th day of June, 2021, the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York adopted Local Law No. 5 for the year 2021, entitled A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2014, Warren County Ethics and Disclosure Law. The purpose of the Local Law is to revise and update the Ethics and Disclosure Law for Warren County in accordance with the provisions of Article 18 of the General Municipal Law. Local Law No 5 of 2021 supersedes Warren County Local Law No. 6 of 2014 which established ethical principles and standards to be followed by certain covered persons including Warren County's Elected and Appointed Officials, its Officers and certain employees in policy making positions or who have discretionary authority, and instituted requirements regarding the disclosure of certain interests as defined in the Local Law in accordance with the required annual filing of written disclosure statements.