Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston County, MI

County Board Adopts Committee Appointment Policy

whmi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livingston County Board of Commissioners has adopted a resolution that aims to streamline procedures for nominating and selecting citizens to appoint to committees. The board met Wednesday morning and approved a three-page resolution with amendments, which states some commissioners had concerns with the existing nomination process for board committees and wanted to establish uniform procedures. It lists documentation requirements for incumbent candidates applying for new terms, along with vetting, interview, and selection processes.

www.whmi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
Livingston County, MI
Government
County
Livingston County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeronautics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
La Grande, ORPosted by
La Grande Observer

LG School Board adopts budget

LA GRANDE — It’s official, the La Grande School District has a solid budget in place for 2020-21. The La Grande School Board voted Monday, June 21, to adopt a total 2021-22 budget of $44.345 million, $3.180 million more than its current year’s budget. The budget calls for no program...
Warren County, NYsuncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 16th day of June, 2021, the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York adopted Local Law No. 5

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 16th day of June, 2021, the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York adopted Local Law No. 5 for the year 2021, entitled A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2014, Warren County Ethics and Disclosure Law. The purpose of the Local Law is to revise and update the Ethics and Disclosure Law for Warren County in accordance with the provisions of Article 18 of the General Municipal Law. Local Law No 5 of 2021 supersedes Warren County Local Law No. 6 of 2014 which established ethical principles and standards to be followed by certain covered persons including Warren County's Elected and Appointed Officials, its Officers and certain employees in policy making positions or who have discretionary authority, and instituted requirements regarding the disclosure of certain interests as defined in the Local Law in accordance with the required annual filing of written disclosure statements.
Livingston County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a new 2021-2022 Strategic Plan

Yesterday, the Livingston County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a new 2021-2022 Strategic Plan, which focuses on policies, objectives, and goals for county government over the next 18 months. The strategic planning process included a comprehensive review of all aspects of county government and its connections to the community, economy, and environment.
Congress & CourtsVictoria Advocate

Kolkhorst appointed to Committee on Business & Commerce

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appointed State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst to the Senate Committee on Business & Commerce, according to a press release from the senator’s office Wednesday. The committee has oversight of business, banking, the electric grid, property, finance, alcoholic beverages and occupational licensing. “Many Texans froze to death during...
Salem, MAsalem.com

Policy Subcommittee Meeting Co-Posted with the Committee of the Whole

POLICY SUBCOMMITTEE CO-POSTED WITH COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE. Notice is hereby given that the Salem School Committee Policy Subcommittee Co-Posted with the Committee of the Whole will hold a meeting on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to discuss the following topics below. The meeting will be held at the Collins Middle School, in the School Committee Chambers.
Gallatin County, MTthreeforksvoice.com

Growth Policy moves to adoption phase

The Gallatin County Planning Department is excited to announce that, after nearly two years in the making, the Gallatin County Growth Policy has now moved into the adoption phase. The Gallatin County Growth Policy is the document that guides growth, development, and land use patterns across Gallatin County. The document...
Public Safetybcattv.org

Selectmen Vote to Adopt ‘Town of Burlington Cybersecurity Policy’

The Town of Burlington is taking steps to prevent the municipality from being impacted by hackers. Last week the Board of Selectmen voted to adopt the Town of Burlington Cybersecurity Policy by a unanimous vote. The policy was written by the Burlington Information Systems Security Advisory Committee and was presented by Committee Chair Steve Morin and Vice Chair David Hughes.
Politicsdiscovermoosejaw.com

City Adopts New Parental Leave Policy for Councillors

The City of Moose Jaw will be adopting a new policy that will make it easier for councillors to take parental leave. City council voted unanimously to adopt the new policy. Last year, a remuneration committee was struck consisting of Greg McIntyre, Brenda Berry and city solicitor Myron Gulka-Tiechko. One...
Politicsbrunswickcountync.gov

Brunswick County Board of Commissioners consider adoption of recommended FY22 budget during regular meeting this Monday, June 21

BOLIVIA, N.C. – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will meet for both a special meeting and a regular meeting this Monday, June 21. At 3 p.m., the Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting to recognize more than 100 volunteer and community organizations for their efforts and support following the deadly EF-3 tornado on Feb. 15, 2021, in the Grissettown area.
Albemarle County, VAPosted by
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Albemarle Board of Supervisors asks for a few more details before adopting a new housing policy

Before reading this update, if you haven’t already, read this story for some context on Albemarle County’s housing policy. During Wednesday evening’s Albemarle County Board of Supervisors meeting, board members unanimously opted to table the vote to adopt a new housing policy. The supervisors were expected to take a vote that evening but instead deferred a decision to its next meeting on July 7.
Tamaqua, PATimes News

Tamaqua board appoints treasurer

Tamaqua Area School Board took nominations for board treasurer Tuesday night. Only one nomination was made, that being current Treasurer Daniel Schoener. The board appointed Schoener to continue as treasurer with the new term beginning July 1, 2021, for a period of one year.
Holden, MAThe Landmark

Holden appoints Dellecese to school committee

HOLDEN — Barry Dellecese Jr. just missed one of the three Wachusett Regional School Committee seats in the Holden town election. Finishing fourth, he drew 752 votes, ahead of two other candidates. Had a member not resigned from the committee too late for the seat to be on the ballot...