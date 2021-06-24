County Board Adopts Committee Appointment Policy
The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has adopted a resolution that aims to streamline procedures for nominating and selecting citizens to appoint to committees. The board met Wednesday morning and approved a three-page resolution with amendments, which states some commissioners had concerns with the existing nomination process for board committees and wanted to establish uniform procedures. It lists documentation requirements for incumbent candidates applying for new terms, along with vetting, interview, and selection processes.www.whmi.com