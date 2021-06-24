3216 Kensington Ave, Richmond City, VA 23221

Welcome HOME. This carefully renovated home is nestled in on the 3200 Block of Kensington Ave. with walkable access to museums and restaurants. Fully Renovated and ready to move in, this three or four bedroom house offers three floors of modern and gracious living. The open flow of this Colonial Revival home boasts, 9' ceiling heights, hardwood floors, fully renovated kitchen , three full & one half newly renovated baths, large bedrooms, recreational room or 4th bedroom, full front porch, and rear private courtyard. Don't miss this turnkey house located on one of the Museum District's best block!!!