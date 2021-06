On Friday, June 11, Gov. Ralph Northam appointed two new members to Virginia State University's Board of Visitors. The first appointee is Edward Owens, from South Boston, VA. Owen holds a degree in psychology from Hampden-Sydney University where is a member of their athletic Hall of Fame for his athletic talents in basketball. Owens owns his own finance and insurance agency that was started in 1985 and is currently serving as the interim Mayor of South Boston. He served on the town council for four consecutive terms since 1998. Owens dedicates a lot of time working with the Tobacco Commission and Halifax Educational Foundation.