Sarah Buick: Search continues for missing Ben Nevis walker

The search continues for a missing Floyd Co woman. Kandi Green Gonzalez went missing June 1st and was last seen in the backyard of a home on Abbott Creek Road. Gonzalez reportedly asked a person there to call her mother to say that her boyfriend threw her out. The caller left a voicemail with Gonzalez’s message and she is heard calling out to her mother on the recording. Her shoes were found two days later in a nearby creek. A ten-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading directly to Gonzalez. She is described as a white female, 5’8” tall, 110 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. Gonzalez was last seen wearing a pink one piece romper outfit. The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office says multiple extensive searches involving numerous agencies and volunteers using helicopters, drones, and dogs have been done during the past couple weeks, but have come up empty. Law enforcement has scheduled another search on Saturday. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office or the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.