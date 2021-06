Turkey take on Switzerland in UEFA EURO 2020 Group A in Baku on Sunday 20 June at 18:00 CET. For both these teams it is win or bust. Switzerland, who drew with Wales then lost to Italy, can still finish second on goal difference if they win and the Dragons lose to the Azzurri in Rome, though victory is required regardless to at least stay in contention to be a best third-placed team. After two losses, Turkey need victory to end in third place and will probably need to improve their goal difference with none scored and five conceded.