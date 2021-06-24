Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

More rain is on the way

By Mason Brighton
newschannel6now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday we look to have a high near 99 with a real feel temp just over 100. Today and tomorrow will continue to be hot, humid, and stay in the upper 90′s. By the weekend we start to see a change in the weather pattern. Starting late Friday into Saturday, a cold front begins to push into the area. This will bring not only cooler temps but rain chances as well. Friday night and Saturday could have isolated showers. By Sunday we are back into the 80′s with more widespread rain chances developing. Monday also looks wet. As we get further into next week chances of precipitation begin to taper off, but temperatures look cooler!

www.newschannel6now.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...