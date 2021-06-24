Cancel
Baker County, OR

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 112 possible in the lower valleys and 90 to 100 in the mountain valleys. * WHERE...Southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov
