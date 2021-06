Rio Ferdinand has named N’Golo Kane as the most valuable player at Euro 2020.Chelsea midfielder Kante was crucial in the Blues’ run to Champions League glory, winning Man of the Match awards in both the semi-final matches against Real Madrid and the final against Manchester City in Porto.The energetic 30-year-old has formed a dynamic partnership alongside Paul Pogba in central midfield for the world champions, and Ferdinand believes Kante is the key piece as Les Bleus seek European Championship glory.“I’d go as far as to say he’s the most valuable player in this tournament, if not in Europe completely,”...