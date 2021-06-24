Turkey welcomes back tourists, hopes to recoup losses

After months of closed borders, Mauritius will once again be welcoming international travelers, starting July 15. This beautiful island off the southeast coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean announced it will be opening in phases during 2021. The first phase, from July 15 to Sept. 30, will enable vaccinated travelers to have a resort holiday on the island. Holidaymakers will be able to enjoy facilities within their chosen resort premises, including the swimming pool and beach. If guests stay more than 14 days and have negative PCR tests during their stay in the resort, they will be able to explore the island.