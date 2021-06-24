20 London Restaurants That Will Give You That Holiday Feeling
We love London. Truly, we do. But we're also happy to admit that London can be a bit of an asshole. One minute it's all drinks on the Thames and skyline views, the next it's pollution and being charged £800 to live in a box with a leaky sink. But the good news is that there are ways to feel like you've abandoned London for a holiday without actually having to book a flight or even breach the limits of the M25. Namely, by going to one of these restaurants. Bottles of rosé and flip flops encouraged.