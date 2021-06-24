20 London Restaurants That Will Give You That Holiday Feeling

One of the hardest things for Muslims when it comes to travelling is looking for halal restaurants that fit their taste buds as well. The variety of halal restaurants are still very limited in some countries and it is disappointing when you can’t taste the local food scene because it is not halal. However lately, the culinary industry is becoming more open and welcoming–there are a more and more restaurants catering to Muslims especially here in London. These restaurants serves authentic tastes of Lebanese, Levantine, and Indian cuisines. There is also a halal restaurants that serves burgers and steaks. You have a wide variety of options here so keep on reading to find out more about the best halal restaurants in Kensington, London, UK.