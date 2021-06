Asher, a Silver Spring, Maryland native, is a midfielder for the Jamaican National Team. After being a part of the Spirit during the Challenge Cup as a National Team Replacement Player, Asher has trained with the team throughout the season. Prior to the Spirit, Asher played for Stabæk of the Toppserien in Norway. Asher played for the Spirit Reserves in 2018. She was a part of the Racing Louisville preseason roster this year. She will wear number 24 for the Spirit.