May 8, 1928 - June 21, 2021. Marvin Killian Ruplinger of West Bend, formerly Kohlsville, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at the age of 93, with his loving wife at his side. He was born on May 8, 1928 to Arthur and Cresentia “Grace” (nee Feucht) Ruplinger. He was united in marriage to Carol Jacklin on October 11, 1952 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Barton. At the age of 16, Marvin worked at Amity Leather before volunteering to proudly serve his country by joining the United States Army. He served from 1948-1952 during the Korean Conflict earning a Bronze Metal. After his service, he worked at the West Bend Company and retired after 38 years.