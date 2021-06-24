Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US to add heart inflammation warning for COVID mRNA vaccines for teens

MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS health authorities plan to update official guidance about administering mRNA COVID vaccines to adolescents and young adults after finding a likely link to rare cases of heart inflammation, but say the overall benefits still "clearly" outweigh the risks. The decision was announced during a meeting of experts convened by...

medicalxpress.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Mrna#Covid#Cdc#Cohen Children#Medical Center#Afp#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

The tablets contain levels of "impurities above acceptable daily limits," according to the FDA. Whether you're taking an over-the-counter ibuprofen for aches and pains or a tablet prescribed by your doctor for a long-term condition, you bank on the medication you consume to make you feel better. Unfortunately, in some rare instances, the pills you're taking can have the opposite effect, which is the case with one medication that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of. Read on to find out if you could be affected by the latest prescription recall.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Just Made a Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

If you've gotten vaccinated in the U.S., you received one of three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson—because those are the only three COVID vaccines that have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. However, none of these vaccines have been fully approved by the FDA, with Pfizer the first to submit its application for full approval nearly a month ago. Now, another vaccine company is taking that key step: Moderna just announced that it has started its application to gain full approval from the FDA.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Cancernewschannel20.com

US officials deleted COVID-19 data following Chinese investigators request, report says

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A Seattle researcher has recovered since-deleted data on the COVID-19 virus that were deliberately deleted from a National Institute of Health database after Chinese investigators requested the sequence be removed, according to Reuters. Jesse Bloom, a computational biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, detailed Tuesday...
Pharmaceuticalsnewpaper24.com

Researcher: ‘We Made a Massive Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine – NEWPAPER24

Researcher: ‘We Made a Massive Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine. The extra we be taught concerning the COVID-19 vaccines, the more severe they appear. In a current interview1 with Alex Pierson (above), Canadian immunologist and vaccine researcher Byram Bridle, Ph.D., dropped a stunning reality bomb that instantly went viral, regardless of being censored by Google.
HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are set to become the mainstay of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout as the year progresses, according to the latest government projections released this week. From September, up to an average 1.3m doses of the Pfizer vaccine plus another 125,000 doses of the yet-to-be approved Moderna...
Public HealthThe Verge

Who needs COVID-19 boosters?

The first COVID-19 vaccines were barely in the arms of doctors and nurses in the United States before people started wondering what might come next. The vaccines would keep them safe, but for how long? Would variants make them less effective? Would everyone need a booster shot in a year or in two years? Could some people get away without that boost?