With all the real drama currently punctuating the middle east, now may be the time to stream the limited series, The Little Drummer Girl. Based on crack spy novelist John Le Carre’s book of the same name, we are pulled into a sprawling long con, featuring brilliant performances by Michael Shannon and Alexander Skaarsgard as Mossad operatives (which shouldn’t work at all but, yet, totally does) and Florence Pugh as the woman caught in the net of deception between the man she loves and the deeply troubling moral battle between Israel and Palastine. Korean Director Korean Park Chan-wook keeps the story moving and the plot twisty enough to keep us hooked. Come for the gorgeous cinematography, spycraft and heart-wrenching love story–stay for Shannon’s 70s era mustache. It’s totally worth it.