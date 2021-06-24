Cancel
Newport News, VA

Man dies in Newport News after being shot multiple times

WTKR News 3
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive on Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Newport News Police were dispatched to a shooting. When crews arrived they located an adult male, identified as 27-year-old Dequan Lamont Major, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Major was pronounced deceased by medics at the scene. Detectives and the Forensic Unit were at the scene investigating.

If you know anything about this homicide, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887), or go online at P3tips.com.

