17 Open: 12 Teams Remain Undefeated Halfway Through AAU Nationals

By McKenna Meagher
prepvolleyball.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are officially halfway through AAU Nationals in the 17 Open division and teams aren’t letting their feet off the gas. Twelve teams remain undefeated, two of which haven’t even dropped a set. We recap day two with a few coaches whom weigh in on their team’s performance so far in Orlando.

